How Chris Sale Fared In Second Spring Training Appearance; Is All-Star Completely Back?

Boston could surprise people in 2023

Chris Sale took the mound for the Boston Red Sox for the second time in spring training on Saturday and looked like the Sale of old.

The lanky lefty made his first appearance of the spring on March 6th and shined across two innings of work. His fastball sat between 94-96 MPH and his changeup and slider both looked sharp. With the number of injuries Sale has had over the last few years, there was no way to be sure how he would react in his first outing of the spring but he passed his first test.

Sale made his second start in Grapefruit League action on Saturday and potentially impressed even more. The 33-year-old tossed three innings against the Minnesota Twins and didn't allow a run and struck out five while allowing just one hit. Sale also didn't walk anybody in the contest.

Like his first appearance, all of his pitches were working. Sale's fastball velocity was in the mid to high nineties, his changeup was sharp, and his slider was moving all of the place.

Boston certainly wants to take its time with Sale, but his start to spring training has been promising. Sale has appeared in just 11 games over the last three seasons as he's dealt with a wide-range of injuries, but he finally appears to be fully healthy.

Although it has been a small sample size and it is not regular season action yet, Sale impressive play certainly is exciting for Red Sox Nation. If he can maintain this level of play in the regular season and pitch at his typical All-Star level, Boston's starting rotation could be significantly better than expected. Health is the biggest question mark with the Red Sox rotation with Sale, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, and Tanner Houck all dealing with various injuries over the last year. But if Boston is fortunate to have good health -- especially from Sale -- and Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta also contribute well, then the Red Sox may surprise some people this season.

There's no need to get ahead of ourselves yet, but everything from Sale so far has been absolutely positive.

More MLB: Red Sox Get Extremely Promising Injury Update With Opening Day Right Around Corner