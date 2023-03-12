1 hospitalized in Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy was involved in a shooting, the agency said. It happened early Sunday morning.
According to BCSO, they were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista Boulevard for a disturbance. A woman at the scene told deputies a man was inside a home and armed. Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep
The man allegedly fired toward the deputies, and one deputy shot the suspect in response.
No deputies were injured, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries.
