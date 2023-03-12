1 hospitalized in Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy was involved in a shooting, the agency said. It happened early Sunday morning.

According to BCSO, they were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista Boulevard for a disturbance. A woman at the scene told deputies a man was inside a home and armed.

The man allegedly fired toward the deputies, and one deputy shot the suspect in response.

No deputies were injured, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the matter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.