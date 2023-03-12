Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

1 hospitalized in Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting

By Laila Freeman,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOar9_0lGQeh0700

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy was involved in a shooting, the agency said. It happened early Sunday morning.

According to BCSO, they were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista Boulevard for a disturbance. A woman at the scene told deputies a man was inside a home and armed.

Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep

The man allegedly fired toward the deputies, and one deputy shot the suspect in response.

No deputies were injured, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the matter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Man sentenced for shooting at I-25 drivers in 2020
Kewa Pueblo, NM7 hours ago
Couple charged in Blake’s fatal shooting appears in court
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Albuquerque police: Teenager assaulted at park
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albuquerque Police nab two accused of driving stolen golf carts in an arroyo
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Crime Stoppers seek information in Albuquerque man’s death
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Albuquerque man released after taking plea deal for battery against officer
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
2 arrested while Albuquerque police try to serve warrant
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque Police release 2022 crime stats
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
APD: SWAT team called to southeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Behind the Story: Did Albuquerque Police charge the wrong man with robbery?
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
‘This is a mistake’: Man claims he was wrongfully charged with armed robbery
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Suspect identified in BCSO deputy-involved shooting
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Man involved in Albuquerque police chase detained until trial
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Warrants issued for Albuquerque duo accused in deadly shooting
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Santa Fe police seek help finding missing teen
Santa Fe, NM4 hours ago
Court documents: Serial shoplifter takes Costco goods worth over $1.5k
Albuquerque, NM1 hour ago
BCSO: Suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Site of Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting has past of other crime issues
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Los Alamos police offer $1,000 to find catalytic converter thieves
Los Alamos, NM2 days ago
Crime Stoppers seek help identifying Domino’s Pizza robber
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
FBI offers reward for help finding Albuquerque bank robber
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Old water park gets demolished
Albuquerque, NM16 hours ago
UPDATE: Stolen blind dog spotted in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Call for investigation, Crime stats, Rain and snow, Water park replacement, Fan turnout
Albuquerque, NM16 hours ago
Sentencing for man who beat another driver unconscious in road rage incident
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Pair charged in 2021 Albuquerque robbery-turned-murder
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Bridge near Veguita forced to close
Veguita, NM7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy