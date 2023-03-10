Open in App
Polk County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for theft, accused of misappropriating inmate funds

By Darby Good,

5 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested on Friday by the Texas Rangers for theft, according to DPS.

SHERIFF: East Texas police chief, officer arrested on money laundering, drug charges

Officials said Jessica David, 38, was arrested for second-degree felony theft after an investigation began in February.

“Investigators believe David misappropriated inmate funds for approximately three years for personal use,” officials said.

David was arrested for theft by a public servant and her bond was set at $7,500. Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

