Corey Feldman Reveals Little-Known Fact About ‘Goonies’ Cast 40 Years Later

The cast of the 1985 cult classic made off with more than just credits on an applauded movie, that's for sure.

Corey Feldman , who played the memorable character Mouth in the cult classic '80s adventure film The Goonies , shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about the cast of the popular movie in honor of co-star Ke Huy Quan 's recent Oscar nomination .

In particular, Feldman revealed that the cast is still very close, so much so that they have an ongoing text conversation almost 40 years after The Goonies ' release.

Feldman shared this fact while speaking with Page Six about Quan, adding that even Sean Astin , who played the lead character Mikey in the 1985 movie, is a part of the chat.

The 51-year-old added, "We kept each other entertained on set. There was a real family dynamic, and nearly 40 years it’s still there. At Christmas time, there is a thread of greetings — every single Goonie, Fratelli, [screenwriter] Chris Columbus , [director] Richard Donner . These powerful emails…”

When specifically asked about his thoughts on Quan's nomination, Feldman said, "I see Ke as a winner, he’s never stopped being one to me…the 'Goonies' are family. People don’t really realize the depth of that blood, it runs deep.”

Feldman went on to say that he went to an early screening of Everything Everywhere All At Once and knew the movie was "something very special."

Feldman also appreciated the movie's nod to the 1985 cult classic, sharing, "The fanny pack scene is beyond iconic. I said, 'Fans of The Goonies are going to lose their minds.'”

Quan, known for playing the inquisitive Data, has also remained close to another Goonies actor, Jeff Cohen (who played Chunk). Cohen is now an entertainment lawyer and even negotiated Quan's deal for Everything Everywhere All At Once .

During The Hollywood Reporter Actor Roundtable, Quan said, "When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he’d have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie."

At the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Quan is up for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for playing Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

