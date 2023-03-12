Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter returns, occasional snow showers

By Ben Gelber,

4 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

The morning dusting of snow is the first light accumulation in the Columbus area since Jan. 31!

Low pressure that tracked south of Ohio will merge with a northern system on Monday, bringing heavy snow to the interior Northeast, while drawing cold air into Ohio to start the week.

A disturbance rotating southeast over the Great Lakes will bring snow showers on Monday, with gusty winds. A light coating is possible again, depending on the timing of the snowflakes, with the best chance in the early morning and late evening.

High pressure nudges down from the northwest on Tuesday providing some sunshine, but the weather will be unseasonably chilly, with temperatures peaking in the upper 30s and morning lows in the 20s.

Moderating conditions are expected midweek, as highs climb back into the 40s and 50s. Rain is likely on Friday.

FORECAST

  • Tonight: Brisk, chilly, drizzle and flurries. Low 32
  • Monday: Cloudy, brisk, snow showers (dusting). High 38
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 35 (24)
  • Wednesday: Sunny, seasonal. High 45 (22)
  • Thursday: Clouds return, milder. High 57 (29)
  • Friday: Light rain. Cloudy, showers. High 59 (45)
  • Saturday: Mainly cloudy, brisk, flurries. High 39 (30)
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (25)
