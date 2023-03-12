Kansas’ Bill Self expected to be back for NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks expect to have their head coach back for the postseason.

After Kansas’ loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Final , assistant coach Norm Roberts said they expect head coach Bill Self to be back at the helm in the NCAA Tournament.

“He’s doing well. We plan on him coaching next week.”

Roberts also said he talked with Self on Saturday morning to go over the game plan.

Junior guard Dajuan Harris also said he hopes to see Self for Selection Sunday when they receive their seeding and destination for the tournament.

“Coach Rob did a great job this whole week for us. Coach Self trusts him to lead us,” Harris said after the game. “We didn’t get the job done, but Coach Self gets better, we got the head of our snake, so we should be in pretty good shape.”

“I know he gonna get us together and get us right for March Madness.”

The Jayhawks were also missing guard Kevin McCullar to back spasms in the championship game, but they expect him back for the tournament as well.

