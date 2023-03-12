Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
The Comeback

USL player scores two ridiculous goals, one from beyond half

By Andrew Bucholtz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Ukb_0lGQc9U200

Saturday was quite the night for Lamar Batista. That night marked his debut for San Antonio FC of the Division II USL Championship, which came in their home opener. That clash with the Oakland Roots saw him score two amazing goals. Here’s the first one, where he pulled off a bicycle kick in the box off a corner in first-half stoppage time:

And here’s the second one, which came in the 73rd minute. There, Batista saw Oakland’s keeper too far off his line and drilled a shot over him from beyond the midfield mark:

Batista, 25, is originally from Oklahoma City. He played one season of NCAA soccer for the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in 2016, then headed to the USL with the Portland Timbers’ team there in 2017. He’s since played for a variety of clubs across the USL Championship and USL League One, including the Phoenix Rising, FC Tucson, North Texas SC, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, and the OKC Energy.

Last season, Batista (seen above celebrating that second goal) played with Rochester New York FC in the third-division MLS Next Pro league. Now, he’s back in USL with San Antonio FC. And he certainly couldn’t have asked for much better of a debut, with his team winning their home opener 3-1 and with him scoring those two ridiculous goals. He and the team will next face Loudon United FC on the road this coming Sunday.

[Image from the USL Championship on Twitter ]

The post USL player scores two ridiculous goals, one from beyond half appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
2 San Antonio restaurants named among Texas' best
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
What Happened to San Antonio’s KENS 5 News Anchor Sarah Forgany?
San Antonio, TX19 hours ago
Top 5 Budget Friendly Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What is San Antonio's Prop A? Here's an explainer of the justice policy
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Spring Break Fest 2023 Takes Over San Antonio Block with Tejano Legends and Emerging Artists on March 17-19
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
News 4 San Antonio anchor Emily Baucum leaves to join The Alamo Trust
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
30-degree drop, rain and possible storms en route to San Antonio and South Texas
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
End of an Era: Iconic San Antonio Store Shuts its Doors after 45 Years
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Best Romantic Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Texas Crab Company known for huge snow crab, crawfish and fried lobster | Neighborhood Eats
Seguin, TX17 hours ago
San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Hail, thunderstorms predicted to hit San Antonio area on Thursday
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Recent Study Finds Most Over Weight City in US in South Texas
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio mourns 45-year-old Dairy Queen closure on the Southside
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Rosario’s restaurant on North Side closed permanently
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Bodies of 2 men kidnapped, killed in Mexico expected to arrive in South Carolina this week
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
A San Antonio fourplex made out of shipping containers has hit the market for $560,000
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Bill supports a connector road between Interstate 35 and SH 130 through Central Texas
New Braunfels, TX3 days ago
New Braunfels ISD superintendent resigns, effective immediately
New Braunfels, TX2 days ago
Man shot during attempted robbery on West Side, San Antonio police say
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
San Antonio man arrested for sending explicit messages to teen online, SAPD says
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Man shot by intruder breaking into his garage, police say
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Suspect kicks officer after assault outside business, police say
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Murder suspect back in Jim Wells County after cutting off ankle monitor, fleeing to San Antonio
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Residents not allowed to leave or enter neighborhood during standoff Tuesday afternoon
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Robbery leads to car chase, multi-vehicle crash on northeast side
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Mistrial declared in murder trial of San Antonio man accused of killing neighbor
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Driving though this Helotes neighborhood could earn you a $250 fine
Helotes, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy