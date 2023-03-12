Saturday was quite the night for Lamar Batista. That night marked his debut for San Antonio FC of the Division II USL Championship, which came in their home opener. That clash with the Oakland Roots saw him score two amazing goals. Here’s the first one, where he pulled off a bicycle kick in the box off a corner in first-half stoppage time:

And here’s the second one, which came in the 73rd minute. There, Batista saw Oakland’s keeper too far off his line and drilled a shot over him from beyond the midfield mark:

Batista, 25, is originally from Oklahoma City. He played one season of NCAA soccer for the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in 2016, then headed to the USL with the Portland Timbers’ team there in 2017. He’s since played for a variety of clubs across the USL Championship and USL League One, including the Phoenix Rising, FC Tucson, North Texas SC, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, and the OKC Energy.

Last season, Batista (seen above celebrating that second goal) played with Rochester New York FC in the third-division MLS Next Pro league. Now, he’s back in USL with San Antonio FC. And he certainly couldn’t have asked for much better of a debut, with his team winning their home opener 3-1 and with him scoring those two ridiculous goals. He and the team will next face Loudon United FC on the road this coming Sunday.

[Image from the USL Championship on Twitter ]

The post USL player scores two ridiculous goals, one from beyond half appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .