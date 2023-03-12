Open in App
Columbus, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day reveals unique plans for Marvin Harrison Jr.

By Kevin Harrish,

4 days ago
Heading into the 2023 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely considered the top receiver in the country, and it sounds like the Buckeyes will be building their game plans around him this fall.

During his press conference, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day revealed that the Buckeyes are doing many different things on offense in an effort to get him the ball in a variety of ways.

“We were moving him around today, did a bunch of different things with him,” Day said in his press conference according to On3. “We want him to grow, as well. Everybody kind of comes in the spring with a different plan of what they want to get done. We don’t want to just be the same old stuff for Marv. We’re going to try to build his tools and his package.”

Ohio State has even experimented with using Marvin Harrison Jr. on special teams, making him the team’s punt returner in practice in place of fellow wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is injured this spring.

We’ll have to see all the creative ways Ohio State gets the ball to Harrison during the season, especially considering the Buckeyes will have a new starting quarterback.

[ On3 ]

The post Ryan Day reveals unique plans for Marvin Harrison Jr. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

