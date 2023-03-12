Bucs looking to target former Browns star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a starting quarterback. And it looks as if they will be targeting one particular pivot in free agency.

According to reports, the Buccaneers may sign former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was traded last year from the Browns to the Panthers, then landed later in LA with the Rams when Matthew Stafford was injured.

Now, the Bucs may be interested in signing him. The only quarterback that the Bucs have on their roster at this point is last year’s third-stringer, former Florida Gators’ QB Kyle Trask. Starter Tom Brady retired, at least for now, while backup Blaine Gabbert is headed to free agency.

Mayfield would bring experience to the position, but will he bring the leadership and wins? Many thought that Tampa may go after Jimmy Garoppolo, who will also be a free agent soon.

The Bucs’ decision to go after Mayfield may come down to money. Garoppolo is a proven leader and winner, but may want more money than the Bucs are willing to spend right now.

Tampa may also do a trade and try to pursue a quarterback in the draft. But outside of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, whom more than likely they won’t get, there are slim pickings in this year’s draft among quarterbacks.

After that, you have Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Kentucky. Both could potentially be good, but also could be projects. And one has to wonder if the Bucs are willing to wait for them to develop.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

