Police cite 16-year-old for stealing vehicle, release him to his parents’ custody

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
South Fulton police caught a 16-year-old boy in a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, police caught the teen and cited him with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and driving while unlicensed.

The teen was released to his parents’ custody.

He was apprehended after running from a recently reported stolen vehicle during an early morning operation by Field Operations Division officers.

According to South Fulton police, officers have taken several reports of stolen vehicles and entering autos in the Oakley Township area over the last few weeks.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Felony entering autos and stolen vehicles have been an ongoing issue in South Fulton and throughout metropolitan Atlanta,” Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers, public information officer, said. “It comes as no one’s surprise that juveniles are committing many of these types of crimes and released to their guardians, with objections from arresting agencies. Our research has also shown that these juvenile offenders often have criminal street gang connections. Recently, Police Chief Meadows and Crime Analyst Lt. Bullock had high-level discussions with the Governor’s Office — we pray we can continue to bring meaningful discussions and solutions to the table.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

