Orange Beach, AL
WKRG News 5

Weather a big factor for traveling artists along the gulf coast

By Chad Petri,

4 days ago

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers of one of Orange Beach’s biggest events were holding out hope bad weather wouldn’t spoil the last day of the Orange Beach Festival of Arts. It may have been gray for most of the day, but things were certainly less gloomy at this festival. People crammed into the grounds and for the many artists trying to make a living, it was so far so good.

“It was wonderful, the weather was fine so far, everything organize well, and great crowd so nice people,” said artist Paul Nikitchenko from North Carolina. This was the 49th year for the festival, with even more planned for next year’s 50th anniversary. It’s an event that’s withstood the test of time.

“It’s the people who started it I’m standing on the shoulders of a lot of good people they started this 49 years ago in Gulf Shores and it’s moved around but stayed together,” said the Director of the Coastal Art Center in Orange Beach Desiree Blackwell. Timing also works in this festival’s favor with the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival just about a week away.

“It’s great especially when the weather’s good, the crowds are good, it makes it worth the trip down,” said Greg Lathrop from Wichita Kansas. He’s an artist who traveled nearly a thousand miles to be here. Without two big festivals two weekends in a row it wouldn’t be worth the trip–and without good weather, a lot of vendors would be losing money.

“It’s huge, if it rains no one comes out and these shows are expensive to do,” said Lathrop.

