March 12, 2020: A look back at the first instance of Covid diagnosed in Alaska

The spring of 2020 came in like a monster in Alaska. And it wasn’t the snow or cold — there had only been about 22 inches of snow that winter. What happened after March 12 that year could encompass an entire book on pandemics, policy, and public panic.

Three years ago today, the first case of Covid in Alaska was announced — a pilot of a cargo jet had tested positive. Anchorage is the nation’s leading cargo airport, with flights coming from China and South Korea on an hourly basis, stopping for fuel in Anchorage before heading to distribution facilities in places like Memphis, Tenn. and Louisville, Ken.

The pilot was treated at a hospital and was quarantining in a hotel. But officials knew that Covid had arrived and was probably elsewhere in the population, undiagnosed and spreading.

One day earlier, President Donald Trump, already in Covid battle mode, had announced a travel ban from Europe. In January, he had banned travel from China for non-American travelers.

By the time the pandemic was under control, Alaska had been seen as a model for balancing the need for a stabilizing health policy and the constitutionally set personal freedoms:

Second lowest death numbers of any state

Highest survivability of any state

First state to vote to get rid of emergency

Economy was opened in early May of 2020

No statewide mask mandate

No statewide vaccine mandate

Led with other states with court actions to stop federal vaccine mandates under Biden.

But on March 12, 2020, panic was already setting in in Alaska, where medical facilities were not equipped for the expected pandemic, where not enough personal protective gear was available for medical workers, or enough ventilators for the seriously ill. The epicenter of the virus was in Seattle, Alaska’s hub city for travel.

Two days before Alaska’s first case, Gov. Mike Dunleavy had declared a state emergency in anticipation of Covid’s arrival, so that resources could be mobilized for the unknown needs that would soon arise.

Gov. Dunleavy, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and Alaska Department of Health and Social Service Commissioner Adam Crum had just announced sets of recommendations to help prevent or slow the spread of cases of the illness, the origins of which are still debated today, but which many believe began in a bioweapons project at a laboratory in China.

The Alaska state recommendations were for people to mask up if they were in public. While the governor never mandated masks, most municipal leaders eventually did, including then-Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, who issued a mask mandate in June of 2020.

The first Alaska resident to have died from Covid was a resident of Petersburg, who passed on March 16 at a health care facility in King County, Washington, where he had been admitted for care for a different, but serious medical condition.

On March 27, the first in-state death from Covid was announced. It was a 63-year-old person who was in an Anchorage hospital for treatment for another illness, and who had tested positive for Covid on March 25.

By March 29, the Legislature had given the governor the authority to do what needed to be done to keep the state from going into a Covid crisis, by addressing public health and economic problems that would arise, and to move funds from one area of the budget to others, in order ensure the government was nimble in its response.

The recommendations for Alaskans on this day in 2020 were: