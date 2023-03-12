Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Panthers a decent match for potential DeAndre Hopkins trade

By Jess Root,

4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are shopping wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Carolina Panthers could make a good match.

The Cardinals are reportedly seeking a “premium Day 2 pick and more” in a trade for Hopkins. The Panthers, even after trading a lot to move to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, have their second-round selection, No. 39 overall.

The Panthers need wide receiver help after trading away D.J. Moore.

Hopkins’ contract is workable.

The Panthers’ wide receivers coach is Shawn Jefferson, who was Hopkins’ position coach in Arizona for the last two years.

It would take Hopkins closer to home. He is from South Carolina.

Adrian Wilson, who was in the Cardinals’ front office as vice president of pro personnel, is now in the Panthers’ front office.

The need is there. The connections are there. They have a pick the Cardinals would covet.

All that is left is for something to get worked out.

