The Pittsburgh Penguins have played the New York Rangers once during the first five months of the 2022-23 season.

That’s about to change. Quickly. And dramatically.

Their game against New York today at 4:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena will be the first of three against the Rangers in a span of seven days.

That’s right. Almost an entire season series against a Metropolitan Division rival will be shoehorned into a single week, with rematches scheduled for Madison Square Garden Thursday and Saturday.

It will be as close to a playoff series as one can expect to find during the regular season and the Penguins, you might recall, had a fairly memorable best-of-seven against New York last spring.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: