Westfield High School Brings ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ to Life

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Westfield High School Theatre Department is getting ready to present “Sunday in the Park with George” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, the musical was inspired by the Georges Seurat painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” The plot revolves around George (Evan Leone) and his muse Dot (Bella Jarecki).

“We are thrilled to bring this musical masterpiece to our stage and local community,” said Westfield High School Theatre Director Daniel Devlin. “I’m extremely proud of the young artists both on- and off-stage who have brought to life this challenging work, which merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art.”

Westfield High School senior Evan Leone takes on the role of George, a fictionalized version of Georges Seurat.

“The show is so intricate; it has real love and heartbreak and passion,” said Leone, who plans to study musical theater in college next year. “It’s not a show that’s done often, especially in a high school, and this is a dream role for me. Audiences should expect a great show where they can really see themselves in some of the characters.”

“In addition to the magnificent artistry in the performance itself, the audience will be astounded by the set design and these students’ expert craftsmanship, which captures the essence of Seurat’s signature pointillism style,” Devlin said.

Set design co-head Zoe Greenzang, who is managing set design with Georgia Whitman and Andie Lehman, said the set is a key element to this show.

“There are a lot of moving elements as the painting is being constructed through the show, and the audience can expect some surprises. There aren’t as many platforms as we would usually have for a musical, but there are cutouts of elements of the painting – like dogs and trees – that will be flown or slid in,” Greenzang said. “This is probably one of the most complicated sets we’ve ever done. It’s been cool to be able to work on a set that’s so central to the story itself.”

The cast includes Rachel Klemm, Annabel Barker, Joey Gamba, Olivia Mazzola, Skyler Lipkind, Lucie Saint-Denis, Sophia Erneta, Ryan Williamson, Aron Bazsa, Cara Cogan, Lily Erneta, Max Russitano, Nadia Rego, Jeremy Dudzinski, Ethan Young, Catie Givand, Alexa Marquet, Keaton Shepherd, Jordan Mirrione, Ben Dickerson, Kelsey Dix, Charlotte Cotroneo, Parker Ebert, Garrett Gao, Francesca Hamrah, Owen Ing, Caroline Morrelli, Ella Oberstein and Kiren Patel.

If you go

The Westfield High School Theatre Department will present “Sunday in the Park with George” on Thursday, March 16, Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. All performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, $15 each, are on sale at whstd.booktix.com. Tickets are reserved seating, and advance purchase is required; tickets will not be available at the door. Performances will be held in the auditorium of Westfield High School, 550 Dorian Road.







