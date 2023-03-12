Alabama men’s basketball defeats Texas A&M to win SEC Tournament title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Alabama men’s basketball team’s magical season continued on Sunday, rolling past Texas A&M 82-63 to win the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship.

The No. 1 seed and SEC regular season champions got off to a fast start and never looked back, as the Tide won their first tournament title since 2021.

Brandon Miller led the way with 23 points while Jahvon Quinerly added 22 points.

“It means a lot just to have my family come just five minutes down the road to watch me play …,” Miller said. “The fun part is just really going out and getting a win with my guys in the SEC championship.”

It was the Crimson Tide’s second SEC double dip in three seasons , having picked up their regular-season trophy Friday. The Tide (29-5) extended the program record for wins while adding its eighth tournament title in its 15th appearance; both second only to Kentucky in the SEC.

Alabama coach Nate Oats said sweeping the SEC twice in three years with totally different teams speaks to the talent they’ve recruited.

“We’re fortunate to have the best player on the floor this year every time we walked out with Brandon,” Oats said of the AP All-SEC player and newcomer of the year .

The Associated Press contributed to this story

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.