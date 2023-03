There are reports of downed trees and hail in the Big Bend and south Georgia areas due to severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a tree is reported down on Stage Coach Road in Mitchell County. Trees are also reported down on Railroad Street in Mitchell County.

A lightning strike on Herndon Crossing Road caught a tree on fire in Lanier County.

Hail was reported in both Hosford and Telogia in Liberty County.

This story will be updated.