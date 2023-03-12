Open in App
Wellington, FL
Electric bike fire prompts evacuation of TooJay's deli in Wellington

By Allen Cone,

4 days ago
Too Jay’s Deli was briefly evacuated after an electric bike was fire on a bike rack next to the building in Wellington, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of State Road 7 about 11:30 a.m. to reports of a fire threatening a building.

The building was not on fire, but to protect the building, firefighters initiated "an aggressive and quick fire attack" on the bike, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The restaurant was evacuated so that firefighters could ensure the fire had not spread to the building. It hadn't spread and no one was hurt.

The fire was put out an in less than two minutes, protecting the outdoor seating area.

Billie Brightman, a journalism student at the University of Miami, submitted video of the fire to WPTV.

