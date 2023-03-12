SC Rep. Deon Tedder to run for Senate District 42

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State Representative Deon Tedder says he will run for state Senate District 42, a seat currently held by Senator Marlon Kimpson.

Senator Marlon Kimpson announced Sunday that will resign at the end of the legislative session to take a job on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

“I want to thank Senator Kimpson for his strong leadership in the Senate,” Tedder said.

“I know he will continue to make South Carolina proud by working with President Biden and the Biden Administration.”

Shortly after Kimpson made his announcement, Tedder’s office revealed his plans to run for the Senate District 42 seat.

“I will run to represent the people of Senate District 42. The Lowcountry needs an advocate on important issues like public education, affordable housing, and criminal justice reform. That is what I have been fighting for in the House and it is what I will continue to fight for if elected to the Senate.”

Tedder currently serves in the SC House of Representations for District 109. He represents Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

He was first elected to the State House in 2020.

