Elizabeth City, NC
CBS 17

NC man ran brothel, promoted prostitution, sheriff says

By Jimmy LaRoue,

4 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man allegedly ran a brothel and has been arrested for promoting prostitution, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the sheriff’s office and the Elizabeth City Police Department’s investigation indicated that John Reynolds, 62, was using his residence to promote prostitution, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday in the 500 block of Lane Street in Elizabeth City, and the sheriff’s office said officers seized various electronic devices including laptops, Chromebooks and cell phones.

Reynolds was arrested on six counts of promoting prostitution, a Class E felony, and was confined in Albemarle District Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Lt. William “Bumper” Williams with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or 252-339-1926.

The case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office, where Reynolds could face additional state and/or federal charges.

