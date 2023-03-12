Drew Scott’s Super-Rare Photo of Son Parker Pokes Fun at The Unique Way He’s Changed

Drew Scott, Linda Phan OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA.

Drew Scott loves to poke fun at those he loves, especially when it comes to talking about his and Linda Phan’s son Parker’s height!

On March 11, the Property Brothers star shared a super-sweet and rare snapshot of him and his son with the caption, “Parker wore it best…or is that Linda I’m carrying?”

In the photo, we see Scott holding onto Parker, who’s already gotten so big (and looks adorable in his acorn hat and orange sweater!) And as we can plainly see, he’s growing up so fast — so much so that he’s already over half the size of Phan (who’s 5’2!)

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a height update from Scott and his son! Back in Feb 2023, he uploaded a photo with the caption, “Update: Parker is now 1/2 the size of Linda ❤️” and showed photo evidence of that fact. Five weeks have already gone by, and we’re convinced he’s gotten his dad’s height gene.

The It Takes Two co-author and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after and marrying in 2018. After over a decade together, Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022.

Scott said in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.”

“I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker,” he said. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”