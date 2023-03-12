Drew Scott’s Super-Rare Photo of Son Parker Pokes Fun at The Unique Way He’s Changed

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a height update from Scott and his son! Back in Feb 2023, he uploaded a photo with the caption, “Update: Parker is now 1/2 the size of Linda ❤️” and showed photo evidence of that fact. Five weeks have already gone by, and we’re convinced he’s gotten his dad’s height gene.
The It Takes Two co-author and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after and marrying in 2018. After over a decade together, Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022.
Scott said in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.”
“I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker,” he said. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”
Comments / 0