Shoppers Say This French Brand’s $8 Artisanal Skincare Staple ‘Healed’ Their ‘Extremely Dry & Chapped Hands’

Even if it is slow and steady, we’re definitely making the transition from winter to spring. It’s that odd time of year where it feels like we have to take extra care of our skin. Thankfully, though, for those of us who struggle with dry skin during this particular season (raise your hand if you’re with us) there’s a little miracle bar of soap you’ll be so glad you added to your beauty regiment — and it’s just $8 on Amazon right now.

Pre de Provence’s Artisanal Soap Bar is here to save your skin. This bar of soap is ideal for all skin types and features a restorative formula packed with ingredients to keep your hands feeling soft and smooth. Pre de Provence’s Artisanal Soap Bar creates a rich, creamy lather that gently moisturizes and softens your skin . You can use it as a body soap or leave it by the bathroom sink as hand soap. Either way, your skin will feel so much softer and smoother. Plus, this bar of soap features a light citrus blend of grapefruit, citron, and orange scent — your skin will feel and smell so good!

Image: Pre de Provence via Amazon

We know $8 might seem like a bit of a splurge on soap. But you can trust the shoppers who shared their glowing reviews of this luxurious bathroom essential. “I’ve only been using this beautifully scented, quad-milled, superior skin-smoothing soap for a week, but so far its leaving my hands more supple and soft than they’ve ever been,” one shopper wrote in their review. “I’m so sold on this brand of luxury soaps that I’m going to be a customer for life.”

Another shopper said “this soap is excellent quality and rapidly and completely healed my extremely dry and chapped hands. Does not dry the skin at all yet sudses up nicely. This is the best I have tried.” Shoppers are clearly seeing the benefits of this soap, so why not treat your skin to a bit of luxury? Buy your $8 Pre de Provence Artisanal Soap Bar — your skin will thank you.

