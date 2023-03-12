Open in App
Mebane, NC
FOX8 News

2 dogs killed, 4 people displaced in Mebane house fire, fire department says

By Brayden Stamps,

4 days ago

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were killed and four people are displaced after a Friday evening house fire in Mebane, according to the Mebane Fire Department.

At 6:33 p.m. on Friday, Alamance County Communications received a 911 call about a structure fire on the 900 block of West Holt Street. Firefighters were dispatched to the address at 6:34 p.m.

Mebane firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:38 p.m. and found flames visible through the side window of a home.

Firefighters say they performed an ‘interior fire attack” and brought the blaze under control at 7:01 p.m. The house was a wood-framed dwelling and suffered heavy fire damage as a result.

Witnesses reported a heavy presence of first responders in the area. The Haw River Fire Department, Alamance County EMS, Mebane Police Department, and Swepsonville Fire Department all assisted.

Firefighters say that two dogs were found dead and removed after an initial search of the home. The home had four occupants all of whom were displaced as well. None of the occupants were injured nor were any firefighters

The cause of the fire was found to be directly related to combustible items being placed too close to an electric space heater, according to the MFD. The space heater was found in a bedroom and was left turned on and unattended.

The American Red Cross was contacted and assisted the four displaced people.

