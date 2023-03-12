New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions
By Corey Scott,
4 days ago
The New York Knicks (39-30) and Los Angeles Lakers (33-34) meet Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Knicks failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point underdogs Saturday in a 106-95 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers. G Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 26 points with G Jalen Brunson (foot) sidelined.
The Lakers covered as 3-point underdogs Friday in a 122-112 win vs. the Toronto Raptors. G D’Angelo Russell finished with a team-high 28 points for the Lakers, who won their 3rd straight game without F LeBron James (foot).
This is the 2nd meeting this season between these teams. The Lakers covered as 2-point road underdogs in a 129-123 overtime win as the Over (231) cashed Jan. 31.
Los Angeles has learned how to win without James and is 4-1 in its last 5 games. The Knicks have lost 3 straight and there are questions surrounding Brunson’s health. Even though James is out, the Lakers have less uncertainty in their lineup and have been the better team lately.
BET LAKERS -3.5 (-105).
For those who don’t want to lay -150 on the moneyline, the Lakers should be able to win by multiple possessions. Los Angeles has been performing above expectation at Crypto.com Arena lately and is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games. Look for the Lakers to get 1 step closer to a postseason berth vs. a Knicks team that is just 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games vs. teams with a losing record.
BET UNDER 225.5 (-105).
The Under is 6-1 in Los Angeles’ last 7 home games and 4-0 in the Lakers’ last 4 at home vs. teams with a winning road record. Los Angeles is 1st in defensive efficiency over its last 3 games and the Under has gone 6-2-1 in its last 9 contests. The Knicks scored just 95 points last time out and the Lakers’ improved defense should be able to contain New York and help the Under hit Sunday.
