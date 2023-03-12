Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

'All My Mothers Dream in Spanish' has world premiere in Philly

By Sabrina Boyd Surka,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIsGS_0lGQRFN000

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A new bilingual play developed in Philadelphia is having its world premiere this month.

“All My Mothers Dream in Spanish (Todas Mis Madres Sueñan en Español)” is a collaboration between Azuka Theatre and Teatro del Sol . It came out of Teatro del Sol’s La Fábrica new play development program, written by AZ Espinoza.

“The show is about three generations of a family who has its origins in the Caribbean or Latin American world,” Espinoza said. “They are each kind of wrestling with questions of racial injustice, both on an internalized level and a systemic level, and kind of asking themselves…how do I respond? How do I move forward?”

Espinoza feels fach generation has their own way of connecting with their culture and handling both external injustice and biases. Which is why the issue of colorism comes up between family members in the play.

“I have put into the play some things that I've just heard and never really processed with my family because there's not a lot of language or vocabulary or structure for conversations around colorism,” Espinoza said.

The script uses both English and Spanish, and it’s presented without subtitles. Espinoza said it’s a true representation of how many Latinx and multicultural families in America speak to each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfK51_0lGQRFN000
Tayshe Marie Canales (Guiomar), Cianna Castro (Camilla Marie) and Keila Cordova (MariaConsuelo). Photo credit Johanna Austin/AustinArt.org

“I have family members that I could speak to them fully in English, and they would respond to me fully in Spanish,” they explained. “We would be having a conversation, and it would sound like we had scripted it that way, but it's just the way it works.”

Even if you don’t speak any Spanish, or don’t speak any English, Espinoza and director José Avilés have made sure that every audience member will understand the play.

“It's written cleverly in that way that it somewhat translates the story,” Avilés said. “However, the story’s also told through magical realism and dreams … There's movement in the show as well, there's percussion in the show…that kind of supports the language in the play.”

It also creates an opportunity for communication across cultures and between audience members.

“There will be multi-ethnic folks in the audience,” Avilés said. “There will be people who will understand every word, and please reach out to your neighbor and ask, and have a conversation about the play … That's what theater is all about.”

Azuka Theatre is using a “pay what you decide” model for this performance. Seats can be reserved online , but viewers pay what they feel is appropriate and what they can afford after the show.

“It really does allow everybody to come in and really enjoy the piece…without having to sort of commit with a big price tag,” Avilés said. “I think it's a beautiful model for what this show represents, and also what theater should be, right? Theater should be all inclusive, totally for the community.”

“All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” runs through March 19 at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Reservations and more information are available at Azuka Theater’s website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
This weekend in Philly: Easter egg hunts, St. Patrick’s Day and more
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
North Philadelphia suspect wanted for murder of transgender man
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Philadelphia candidates determine their placement on May primary ballot with a little luck and a very old coffee can
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Jersey announces North to Shore, a new multi-city music and arts summer festival
Newark, NJ3 days ago
NJ man sentenced for torching cop car in Center City during 2020 civil unrest
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
'It’s just an annual good time': Philly celebrates 251st St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
2 more top School District of Philadelphia staffers resign
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Challenges to 32 of the candidates for Philadelphia city offices go before a judge
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
KYW Medical Report: Genetic testing important for women at high risk of ovarian cancer
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
SEPTA Key Advantage discounted pass program expands to all Philadelphia employers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Family members of victims killed in 2022 Fairmount fire file lawsuit against PHA
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
TUGSA ends strike, ratifies new contract with Temple University
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
The struggles many women face re-entering the workforce after raising children
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Taxi drivers protest new pickup zone for ride-hail cars at PHL Airport
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
No charges for top FBI agent who fatally shot dog in Center City
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Advocates pushing for more access to maternal, infant health care in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
2 men wanted in connection with Schuylkill River Trail shooting death
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Minivan crashes into police headquarters
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Medical Report: Fibromyalgia may be a result of how the brain perceives pain, study suggests
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Greater Philadelphia area could see traces of snow, but high winds are the biggest threat
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Fire destroys abandoned Camden house with ties to MLK Jr.
Camden, NJ5 days ago
NJ nonprofit awarded $1M to help close racial gap in maternal health
Camden, NJ2 days ago
TUGSA reaches another tentative agreement with Temple University
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Woman hit by speeding car, launched across Lancaster Avenue into oncoming traffic
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical Report: Is it healthy to work from home?
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
How to navigate Philly's Democratic primary ballot
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy