Shamrockin' in the streets: Thousands turn out for Worcester County St. Patrick’s Parade

WORCESTER — On Sunday, Noah Buskey had the best day of his life.

This came from a 5-year-old who sat on a camping chair by Park Avenue with about 10 family members waiving, reaching for candy, pointing and laughing as the Worcester County St. Patrick’s Parade made its way through Park Avenue shortly after noon.

As to what made his day so special, Buskey had only one word.

“Everything!” Buskey exclaimed.

“Everything” came in waves of Irish folk music, tap dancers on 18 wheelers, marching band wind instruments from local high schools, bagpipers from fire departments, car honks from the campaigns of elected and looking-to-be-elected politicians, city professional sports team rosters like the WooSox and Railers, more than 20 floats, military flag bearers and color guards.

Approximately 100 groups and organizations marched in the parade.

Starting at the intersection where Park Avenue meets Mill Street, the parade marched on all the way to where Park Avenue hits Highland Street as what one could only assume to be in the thousands, lined the sidewalks donning obvious greens in celebration of Irish heritage.

As was evident by the air thickened by the freshly cooked hot dogs, the mangled mix of peppers on sausages and whiffs of ketchup and mustard, rarely were the sidewalks not busy with families looking to get a good look at the incoming parade.

Christopher Rodwill, 39, parked his power truck on the sidewalk as early as 9 a.m., not far from Wendy’s, where he was sure to get the best view for the incoming group of 20 family members and friends.

Under a scally cap and on a camping chair in the sun, where the temperatures reached the high 40s, Rodwill flashed a big smile at the waves of parade participants.

“It’s a beautiful day to be out here with family and friends,” Rodwill said. “I’ve been coming to the parade since I was 6, when I was part of it, throwing candy from the back of a truck.

“It’s always just such a great time.”

Nathan Flordeau, who was at the parade Sunday with his wife and his 6-month-old son, Landon, showed a happy face as his family celebrated the first parade for their son.

Among other words of praise about the parade, he mentioned the relief of finally having a “normal” one, once again.

This year’s parade was the second one in a row to be held without restrictions since the cancellation of the parades in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s great to have a full parade,” Flordeau said. “For me it’s different now because before them (referring to wife and son) I would be further down getting hammered.

“Still a great time.”

"Further down” was where Park Avenue reaches Pleasant Street, where Leitrim’s Pub invited with the ruckus of bar music very happy customers, a line of those who one could assume to be college students and only a bit older.

At the end of the line, Assumption University senior Madison Roy stood by with three friends, waiting for the parade to come by.

From all around Massachusetts, this was Roy’s and her friends’ first time at the parade, where, like many others, they looked forward to doing “everything.”

“We’re here to celebrate our Irish heritage,” said Roy. “That means drinking, eating, partying.”

The options for them to do that were of all varieties, starting from The Dogfather who had set up at Austin Liquors to unnamed but equally delicious-smelling food trucks along the parade to a beer garden at the finish line of the parade near Elm Park.

The bars and restaurants along Park Avenue were open throughout the day Sunday, from where people often ran in and out of, waving at the passing parade while holding up phones to surely relive the moments later at home.

It wasn’t uncommon for people to yell out loud to increase their chances of having a free hat or a green T-shirt thrown their way. Others grabbed fistfuls of raining candy which came in all colors, shapes and sizes.

Past Pleasant Street, where the end of the parade was almost visible, Todd and Kaitlyn Cooksey of Shrewsbury prompted their two children, Griffin and Emma to wave at the parade that slowly passed by.

As was true for many others, this was the first parade since 2019 for the Cookseys, who had missed last year’s parade because of the weather, when according to Todd, “It was very cold.”

“I want to see the leprechaun,” the toddlers said before the parade.

Sunday, the parade was preceded by the annual Guinness Celtic 5K road race which shot off at 11 a.m.

Gordon Hargrove also marched through Park Avenue as the parade’s grand marshal. Parade organizers made the decision to recognize his work since 1957 at the Friendly House on Wall Street.

The two-mile march ended around 2 p.m., followed by a crowd that dissipated into restaurants, bars or into cars.

Later in the day, a Worcester Police Department officer said that no arrests were made throughout the parade, adding with a laugh, "A typical family event."

Nicole Chaput, who was at the parade with her 1-year-old and with two of her friends and their children, gave the parade five stars.

“It’s the first parade that I’m not in the bars drinking with my friends but actually watching the parade,” said Chaput of Worcester. “It’s a different experience with kids, but it was still really good.”