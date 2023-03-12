Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

SC Rep. Deon Tedder to run for Senate District 42

By Lindsay Miller,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzpBG_0lGQPOF700

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State Representative Deon Tedder says he will run for state Senate District 42, a seat currently held by Senator Marlon Kimpson.

Senator Marlon Kimpson announced Sunday that will resign at the end of the legislative session to take a job on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

“I want to thank Senator Kimpson for his strong leadership in the Senate,” Tedder said.

“I know he will continue to make South Carolina proud by working with President Biden and the Biden Administration.”

Shortly after Kimpson made his announcement, Tedder’s office revealed his plans to run for the Senate District 42 seat.

“I will run to represent the people of Senate District 42. The Lowcountry needs an advocate on important issues like public education, affordable housing, and criminal justice reform. That is what I have been fighting for in the House and it is what I will continue to fight for if elected to the Senate.”

Tedder currently serves in the SC House of Representations for District 109. He represents Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

He was first elected to the State House in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Sen. Kimpson to resign from SC Senate, joining Biden’s administration
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rep. Pendarvis will not run for North Charleston mayor
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Longtime North Charleston mayor explains why he will not seek reelection
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
US Senate Democrats side with Republicans to block Washington DC crime bill
Washington, DC8 days ago
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup
Washington, DC13 hours ago
Senate Bill 150 passes the Senate
Lexington, KY28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy