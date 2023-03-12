Open in App
Orchard Park, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills lock up All-Pro LB Milano on two-year extension

By Aidan Joly,

4 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills locked up a key piece of their defense on Sunday.

The team announced that linebacker Matt Milano has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

He had signed a four-year deal in 2021, a deal that was set to end following the 2024 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the move will save the Bills $6 million in cap space, which was something that general manager Brandon Beane wanted to emphasize in this off-season.

The 28-year-old Milano, who was a fifth round pick in 2017, recorded 99 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries on his way to his first Pro Bowl and All Pro selection this past season.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

