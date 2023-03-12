Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Knicks Star Point Guard Jalen Brunson Ruled Out For Matchup In LA

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QVan_0lGQMxjX00

A lucky break for Los Angeles.

Star New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will miss tonight's action against your Los Angeles Lakers due to a sore left foot, the Knicks' publicity department tweeted.

As Lakers 24/8 notes, this game will be the second night of a back-to-back pair of contests for New York, who lost a 106-95 bout with the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday.

Though it was Knicks power forward Julius Randle, not Brunson, who was named to the 2023 All-Star team this season, Brunson has arguably had the more transformative impact on New York.

In his first season with New York, the 6'1" vet is averaging career mosts of 23.8 points (on .487/.414/.833 shooting splits), 6.1 assists, and 0.9 steals, plus 3.6 boards.

Needless to say, this is a huge break for the Lakers. Los Angeles can use all the help it can get down this home stretch of the regular season, with its lone All-Star, small forward LeBron James, still sidelined for at least the next two weeks with a right foot tendon injury.

Deep-bench 3-and-D center Mo Bamba is also on the shelf for at least the next four weeks with a high left ankle sprain, but his absence is less of an issue given that he has basically been replaced in Darvin Ham's rotation by Wenyen Gabriel.

At 33-34, Los Angeles has a chance to reach a .500 record at last tonight. The Brunson absence could prove to be a massive help in that regard.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Should the Lakers Bring Back DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard to Fill Final Roster Spot?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kevin Durant doesn't want Bronny James to 'disappear' by foregoing college
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis gets unfortunate injury update after monster performance vs. Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mitchell Robinson makes eye-opening complaint despite Knicks’ surge
New York City, NY1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL18 hours ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers make Kyrie Irving decision
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Status Finalized Ahead of Pelicans Matchup
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Malik Beasley Beasts, LA Cruises To Much-Needed Blowout In New Orleans
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Hall Of Famer Supports LeBron James' Claim That Bronny Is Better Than Some Active Players
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Knicks' Center Frustrated With Current Role
New York City, NY1 day ago
Lakers News: How Another Great D'Angelo Russell Game Was Wasted In New York Loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Malik Beasley Made Los Angeles Lakers History On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jazz agree to rest-of-season deal with former lottery pick
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Lakers News: Top 3 New Orleans Free Agents For Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ex-LeBron James Teammate Criticizes Lakers' Anthony Davis Load Management
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
New York Knicks Make Two Roster Moves On Thursday
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Lakers Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Health Updated Prior To Dallas-LA Game Friday
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy