Lakers News: Knicks Star Point Guard Jalen Brunson Ruled Out For Matchup In LA

A lucky break for Los Angeles.

Star New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will miss tonight's action against your Los Angeles Lakers due to a sore left foot, the Knicks' publicity department tweeted.

As Lakers 24/8 notes, this game will be the second night of a back-to-back pair of contests for New York, who lost a 106-95 bout with the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday.

Though it was Knicks power forward Julius Randle, not Brunson, who was named to the 2023 All-Star team this season, Brunson has arguably had the more transformative impact on New York.

In his first season with New York, the 6'1" vet is averaging career mosts of 23.8 points (on .487/.414/.833 shooting splits), 6.1 assists, and 0.9 steals, plus 3.6 boards.

Needless to say, this is a huge break for the Lakers. Los Angeles can use all the help it can get down this home stretch of the regular season, with its lone All-Star, small forward LeBron James, still sidelined for at least the next two weeks with a right foot tendon injury.

Deep-bench 3-and-D center Mo Bamba is also on the shelf for at least the next four weeks with a high left ankle sprain, but his absence is less of an issue given that he has basically been replaced in Darvin Ham's rotation by Wenyen Gabriel.

At 33-34, Los Angeles has a chance to reach a .500 record at last tonight. The Brunson absence could prove to be a massive help in that regard.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!