Former FSU star and Pro-Bowler headed to Miami in eyebrow raising deal

The former Seminole is back in Florida after being traded for the second time in his professional career.

With the NFL off-season in full swing, trade deals, franchise tags and coaching changes are all the rage following 2022 and former Florida State players are no exception.

Star cornerback and National Champion Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Miami Dolphins with a trade that will see Ramsey in aqua and orange this upcoming season set to take place on Wednesday when the league year begins, first reported by senior NFL analyst Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal, according to Schefter, will include the Dolphins getting the Pro-Bowler in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and TE Hunter Long, who has one catch for eight yards in his career.

Ramsey has had a turbulent career to match his personality. After being selected fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft, there has been no shortage of drama following the stellar career he had at Florida State. During his time in Jacksonville, he made two Pro Bowl appearances and helped the team out of a ten-year playoff drought, making him one of the most sought-after corners in the league before a "falling out" with the Jag's front office.

In 2019, he was traded to the Rams for a first-round pick, and the following season, he signed a five-year $105M extension that made him the highest-paid defensive back in the league.

He finished the 2022 season with 64 tackles, three forced fumbles, four interceptions and 18 passes defended while being named to his sixth Pro Bowl.

Ramsey landed with his preferred trade destination and got the final two years of his contract fully guaranteed. The deal averages $20 million per year.

While Los Angeles dealt him to avoid salary cap implications, Miami's expectations are on the rise following the addition of Jalen Ramsey to a roster that already includes Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, and others.

