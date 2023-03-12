Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
Scorebook Live

Colin Hurley, LSU quarterback pledge, says he's bringing 'monster' wide receiver with him following dazzling touchdown

By Andrew Nemec,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPRc8_0lGQLGBR00

Well, that's one way to make a connection.

During the early stages of the 2024 recruiting cycle, Trinity Christian Academy (Florida) quarterback and LSU commit Colin Hurley has been a leader of the class.

The 6-foot, 213-pound signal-caller, rated the nation's No. 8 quarterback , has regularly visited Baton Rouge and hasn't been shy about trying to peer recruit top targets.

During a Battle 7-on-7 tournament in New Orleans, Hurley connected with Central (Alabama) wide receiver Cam Coleman, the nation's No. 4 pass-catcher , for a dazzling one-handed touchdown grab:

Hurley is hoping that magical connection continues off the field, and he's hoping to bring Coleman into the 2024 class with him.

"And if y’all don’t think, for a minute, I’m not bringing this monster to Baton Rouge, then y’all crazy," he wrote.

This was a big recruiting weekend for LSU, highlighted by the scheduled visits of a pair of five-star defensive lineman - William Nwaneri and David Stone, the nation's top two defensive lineman.

But it would be another big takeaway if Hurley built an on-field bond that eventually netted a sure-fire bluechip receiver.

Comments / 0
