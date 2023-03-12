Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd

Photo: Getty Images

NORTHRIDGE (CNS) - The woman allegedly stabbed to death by a 33-year- old man in Northridge was publicly identified Sunday.

Winnie Yong Gu was a 58-year-old resident of Northridge, according to the coroner's office.

The suspect walked into the Devonshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department at approximately 5:41 p.m. Friday and told officers he thought he had harmed his mother at their residence, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Officers went to the residence on the 11000 block of Oakhurst Way and Mariposa Bay Lane where they found the suspect's mother had sustained multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.