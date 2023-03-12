Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KFI AM 640

Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd

By City News Service,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45C1IR_0lGQKw4400
Photo: Getty Images

NORTHRIDGE (CNS) - The woman allegedly stabbed to death by a 33-year- old man in Northridge was publicly identified Sunday.

Winnie Yong Gu was a 58-year-old resident of Northridge, according to the coroner's office.

The suspect walked into the Devonshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department at approximately 5:41 p.m. Friday and told officers he thought he had harmed his mother at their residence, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Officers went to the residence on the 11000 block of Oakhurst Way and Mariposa Bay Lane where they found the suspect's mother had sustained multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Man arrested after allegedly robbing, punching victim in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Arrest made in the fatal San Pedro hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in San Pedro
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New details emerge as to why a man with a hatchet attacked a victim before entering Corona gym
Corona, CA1 day ago
LAPD officer and wife, parents of 2 sons, both being treated for cancer
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Suspects wanted for series of alleged retail thefts in Los Angeles County
Agoura Hills, CA1 day ago
Man Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Suspect in 1997 Fatal Shooting of Bank Teller Identified by Ventura County Police
Thousand Oaks, CA2 days ago
Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount
Paramount, CA1 day ago
Video shows suspect firing shots through apartment door
Highland, CA2 days ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting girls in Orange County
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Standoff with over 100 shots fired at Calif. LE ends after more than 48 hours
Valinda, CA2 days ago
Authorities Pursue Burglary Suspect from West Covina to Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Injured in Tussle With Pasadena Store Security
Pasadena, CA1 day ago
Second Suspect Arrested In Connection With The Death Of An Innocent Victim Of Gang Violence in Oxnard
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Man charged with 1st-degree murder for shooting bank teller and mother of 4 in back of head in robbery more than 25 years ago
Thousand Oaks, CA2 days ago
Pursuit suspect disappears into parking structure in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA3 days ago
Deputies find alleged catalytic converter thief asleep at the wheel
Hesperia, CA1 day ago
Man Killed By OPD Officer Had Violent Past
Oxnard, CA3 days ago
Newborn Found Abandoned at Fullerton Business
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Man left brain dead after Montclair police beat him and use Taser, family says
Montclair, CA3 days ago
Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Northridge
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Woman killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Pico Rivera, CA3 days ago
Suspect found dead following two-day siege ID'd by authorities
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID man killed at liquor store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Police chase: Suspected DUI driver led authorities on pursuit from South LA to South Bay
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
3 wounded following shooting in Azusa; shooter at large
Azusa, CA4 days ago
Video: Suspect fleeing from police slams into historic Plaza Park fountain in Orange
City Of Orange, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy