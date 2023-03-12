Open in App
Damian Lillard Thinks Sixers ‘Didn’t Believe’ in Matisse Thybulle

By Justin Grasso,

4 days ago

Damian Lillard dished his thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and his former team.

Former Philadelphia 76ers defensive standout Matisse Thybulle caused quite the stir this week. Ahead of his return to the Wells Fargo Center, Thybulle described playing for his former team as “fear-based,” which led people to have different takeaways from what he meant.

Groups of Philly fans were upset. So was Sixers center Joel Embiid .

Regardless of how everybody has received Thybulle’s description of playing for the 76ers, it’s become clear that the veteran wing did not feel wanted by the Sixers this season, even though he was fond of his time in Philly .

Dating back before his return to South Philly on Friday, Thybulle discussed how comfortable he felt with the Portland Trail Blazers after his first game with the team.

“First thing was I felt comfortable, and I didn't realize how much you can take that for granted,” Thybulle said back in February. “Just to be out there and feel comfortable and, like you said, to feel and know that, like, I'm wanted and needed, and the coaching staff and the players have my back. I mean, I think it showed in just my ability to play and be more of myself, I think.

Now 11 games into his stint with the Blazers, Thybulle is proving to be more productive on offense, which leads Portland star Damian Lillard to believe that he didn’t have the proper support in Philadelphia.

“Sometimes you just need that support, you need that love, you need people to believe in you, and I’ve seen it make a world of difference for a lot of players,” said Lillard. “It’s hard being in this league fighting, trying to earn your stay, and you’re in an environment where people don’t believe in you it just makes it that much harder. I just wanted to encourage him [and] show my belief in him.”

The Sixers had a hard time trusting Thybulle this season, which led to them playing him for just 12 minutes per game, the lowest average of his career. With a decrease in playing time, Thybulle took just two shots per game. Putting up 1.3 threes per game, Thybulle shot just 33 percent from deep in 49 games with the 76ers this season.

Since joining the Blazers, Thybulle’s offensive production has improved a lot. Chucking up four threes per matchup, Thybulle is averaging 40 percent from deep while producing seven points per game.

Thybulle’s time with the Sixers clearly didn’t end on a high note, but both parties seem satisfied with moving on. As Thybulle finds his footing in Portland and feels comfortable with a new role, the 76ers believe they upgraded on their end ahead of their playoff run with the acquisition of Jalen McDaniels.

