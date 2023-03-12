Vols In NFL Free Agency

As NFL free agency approaches, where are some former Tennessee Volunteers hoping to cash in ahead of the 2023 season?

The NFL legal tampering period begins on Monday, and teams can officially sign players on Wednesday. Several former Vols are hoping to cash in after spending their first few years in the league becoming productive players for the team they began their careers with.

Emmanuel Moseley

The 5th year man is testing the free agency waters following his first five years in the league in San Fransisco.

Moseley was a staple in the 49ers' defense in his time in the bay. He rattled up 162 total tackles with the team. He is a very tackler in open space. Scouts also admire his burst on the football and overall speed when playing coverage across the field. Moseley missed most of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he suffered in the 49ers' week five matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Although the 49ers could resign him since most of their secondary is testing the free agency market, there are plenty of potential places for the former Vol to end up. Teams in the NFL that need defensive backs include the Bengals and Commanders, who need boosted secondaries.

Cameron Sutton

Another defensive back that used to roam Rocky Top in free agency is Sutton. He is entering his 7th year in the NFL after spending all those seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his time in Pittsburgh, Sutton was a big tackling threat in the open field like Moseley. However, he went through a spike in his interception numbers in the last few years with the team. He has his best year for picks in 2022 with 3.

Sutton is one of the more valuable cornerbacks in the market this offseason. His coverage has improved with his age, and the Steelers are prioritizing resigning him. The 49ers also have a high interest because of the current departure they are experiencing in the secondary.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Entering his 7th year in the NFL, Reeves-Maybin had one season with the Houston Texans before his release recently. In Houston, he finished with just 15 tackles in limited playing time.

He saw more time with his previous team, the Detroit Lions, where he spent five seasons. His last year with them was in 2021, his best season. He finished with 82 tackles.

Reeves-Maybin is a dynamic run-stopper whose speed to the ball and lateral speed still make him a nice addition to any front seven. Teams would be more than willing to give him a look to fill up depth spots in their linebacking cores. Some teams that need linebacker include the Colts and Panthers.

