Family Torn Apart: Ivanka Trump Skips Kimberly Guilfoyle's Birthday Bash — Inside The Former First Family's Feud

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner snubbed future in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle ’s over the top birthday festivities for another upscale event.

"They were invited to Kimberly’s birthday party and were so sad to miss it," a source spilled. "Their niece’s bat mitzvah was Thursday evening and it had been planned a long time ago."

However, there have been rumors of an ongoing feud between the two couples since last fall when Ivanka cropped the conservative media personality out of a photo from Tiffany Trump ’s wedding.

Although Ivanka and Jared were not in attendance, former President Donald Trump stopped by the 54-year-old's get-together.

“The crowd was not celeb-studded . . . Trump rarely leaves Mar-a-Lago, so it was unusual to see him out in Jupiter . . . He arrived at 8 p.m. and left before 10 p.m. The crowd looked like some neighbors and a lot of potential donors . There were no tickets, but it felt like Kimberly would be calling the guests later for contributions, LOL,” a source spilled.

Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. announced their engagement in 2021 following roughly three years of dating, and the media figure already seems to have blended in with the Trump brood.

“Trump gave a big, long speech praising Kimberly and saying, ‘I look forward to officially welcoming Kimberly into the family when Don [Jr.] marries her . . . we all love her,’” the source spoke of the 45th president.

The 76-year-old “thanked her for helping with the campaign and said, ‘She’s a terrific addition to the campaign and she and Don are a wonderful couple .’ He then went into a mini-political stump speech and he was glad-handing everyone,” the insider added.

Throughout his speech, Donald made “some tiny jabs at ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ and [President] Biden that got big laughs,” the source revealed.

Don Jr. also gushed about his fiancée, calling Kimberly "‘the love of my life’" before confessing he was "looking forward to walking her down the aisle .’" The source also noted he joked, "Kimberly wears the pants in the family and ‘I always do what she says.’”

The source also shared the loved-up couple “held hands and worked the room together and separately” throughout the celebration.

