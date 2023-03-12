Open in App
Sauk Centre, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Rollover crash near Sauk Center included 8 kids, with 1 sent to hospital

By WCCO Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ucs8G_0lGQIHFD00

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 12, 2023 01:29

TODD COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says eight children were inside a van when the driver rolled the vehicle Saturday.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in West Union Township, which is northwest of Sauk Centre. There, a driver in a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

One of the eight children inside the van were taken to Almere Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The age of the children has not been released.

The driver, a 36-year-old Fargo, North Dakota woman, was uninjured in the crash. Authorities say alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Conditions on the road were described as icy and snowy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Hurt in Crash Near Paynesville
Paynesville, MN13 hours ago
Avon man killed in Stearns County crash
Avon, MN1 day ago
Evacuation ordered after gas line struck during digging project in Waite Park
Waite Park, MN9 hours ago
Osakis man is injured after running into parked snowplow in Lyon County
Osakis, MN2 days ago
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
Alexandria, MN3 days ago
Crimestoppers: Items Stolen From a Vehicle In Waite Park
Waite Park, MN19 hours ago
MN Senator Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Reported by Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN3 days ago
Avon Man Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Avon, MN2 days ago
Barn destroyed in fire east of Clear Lake
Clear Lake, MN1 day ago
New York Mills man sentenced in Redwood County Court for attempting to run over woman
New York Mills, MN1 day ago
Willmar Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery
Willmar, MN1 day ago
Vergas man pleads guilty to child solicitation charge
Saint Cloud, MN1 day ago
Task force: Hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 "ghost guns" seized in Willmar
Willmar, MN18 hours ago
Stearns County Sheriff's Department trying to attract BIPOC officers
Saint Cloud, MN3 days ago
Crimestoppers: Avon Police Looking For Car Theft Suspects
Avon, MN3 days ago
Hole found in deck of timber bridge east of Willmar
Willmar, MN6 days ago
Second Wolf Video – Is There Wolf Pack in Clearwater?
Clearwater, MN2 days ago
Charges: $260k went missing from small town fire dept. charitable gambling funds
Bowlus, MN7 days ago
Northern Minnesota couple struck, killed by North Carolina patrol car in pursuit
Fayetteville, NC10 days ago
Bowlus Man Charged With Theft by Swindle
Bowlus, MN6 days ago
Minnesota girls basketball 2023 state tournament: Alexandria defeats Hill-Murray in Class 3A quarterfinal
Alexandria, MN1 day ago
Minnesota 2023 girls basketball tournament: Minnehaha Academy pulls away from New London-Spicer
Spicer, MN1 day ago
Yes, Parent/Teacher Conferences Are Necessary [OPINION]
Sauk Rapids, MN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy