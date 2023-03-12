Score Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

Our staff picks who will win today's game between Charlotte and Cleveland.

Ian Black: Cavaliers 113, Hornets 106

The Cavs are a stout matchup, but if Darius Garland (questionable) and Jarrett Allen (doubtful) miss the game due to injury, Charlotte should have a bit more play here. I’m interested to see how the Hornets' frontcourt can match up against Evan Mobley and co.

Jon Yeager: Cavaliers 112 Hornets 104

If the Hornets are again without Mark Williams in this one due to his thumb injury, it takes away an opportunity to see how he fares against an elite front court in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This could prove to be a big loss Sunday night as his defense and control of the paint will be missed against this Cavs team. Nick Richards and Kai Jones have a big challenge ahead of them to neutralize Cleveland’s bigs and keep Charlotte in this game. The Cavs have established themselves as a top 4 team in the East and ultimately prove to be too much for the Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back.

