Kentucky woman found guilty of mailing threats, racial slurs to neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Louisville woman was convicted by a federal jury on Friday for mailing threats to her neighbors.

Suzanne Craft, 54, mailed multiple “communications” with threats of violence and racial slurs through USPS in November 2020 and December 2020 to a family in her neighborhood, according to court documents.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release said a jury found that Craft sent them because of the neighbors’ “actual or perceived race or color.”

Craft was convicted of five counts of mailing threatening communications and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.