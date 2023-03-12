Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
FOX 56

Kentucky woman found guilty of mailing threats, racial slurs to neighbors

By Camille Hantla,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZU8yf_0lGQHJyS00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Louisville woman was convicted by a federal jury on Friday for mailing threats to her neighbors.

Suzanne Craft, 54, mailed multiple “communications” with threats of violence and racial slurs through USPS in November 2020 and December 2020 to a family in her neighborhood, according to court documents.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release said a jury found that Craft sent them because of the neighbors’ “actual or perceived race or color.”

Craft was convicted of five counts of mailing threatening communications and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Family of Kentucky man who wrongfully spent 28 years in prison receives $28 million settlement
Newport, KY1 day ago
Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested
London, KY1 day ago
'We need to change with the times': Dept. of Juvenile Justice hires dozens more staff after 3 youth attacks within a week
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MOTORCYCLE GANG MEMBER SENTENCED TO 120 YEARS
Georgetown, KY17 hours ago
Trial pushed back for driver charged in hit-and-run death of Louisville father
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Jury trial date set in civil suit against former Kentucky clerk
Ashland, KY6 hours ago
KSP: Young girl arrested for armed carjacking, police chase ends in Louisville
Campbellsburg, KY1 day ago
9 Saint Xavier students expelled after school says THC, weapon found
Louisville, KY1 day ago
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Authorities find new evidence connected to 2017 disappearance, murder
Louisville, KY2 days ago
‘I know where you live, motherf—–‘: Brand new middle school principal arrested after Christmas Day ‘terroristic threat’ comes to light
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Authorities identify 16-year-old found shot to death in east Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Family of Louisville man shot by US Marshal last year asking for federal investigation
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Dig conducted at Beechmont property in relation to 2017 murder, disappearance
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Court docs detail statewide search for missing Indiana teen
Attica, IN3 days ago
Woman dies after fiery crash into south Louisville business, police say
Louisville, KY17 hours ago
Police: Olmstead Academy North principal arrested in Bullitt County incident
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy