Ohio State Softball Coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly Earns 500th Career Win

Ohio State softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly will look to lead the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in her career.

With a 5-0 win over Canisius Saturday, Ohio State Buckeyes softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly reached a career milestone.

Ohio State picked up its ninth win of the 2023 season, and Schoenly won her 500th career game as a manager. She spent six seasons at Miami (OH) winning 188 games.

In her 11th season at Ohio State, she ranks second in program history with 312 wins, trailing Linda Kalafatis' 538 victories.

Schoenly has gotten the Buckeyes back to the perennial success of Ohio State's 2000s teams that Kalafatis led.

She has won at least 30 games in eight of her first 10 seasons at the helm, but 2020 was canceled after the first 18 games of the season in which the Buckeyes were 9-9 thus far.

Excluding what would've been a 2020 NCAA Tournament, Ohio State has made a regional in five of the last six seasons.

Schoenly is coming off the second-best season of her career, guiding the Buckeyes to a 36-17 record and a Knoxville Regional appearance.

Her .618 win percentage and .588 Big Ten win percentage are both program bests of coaches with at least five seasons managed.

This season, the Buckeyes have completed nonconference games against college softball juggernauts, as their remaining opponents before Big Ten play are Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, Cleveland State, East Carolina, Presbyterian and Kent State.

Ohio State opens conference play at Buckeye Field against Michigan on March 24.

