No. 1 LSU Completes Sweep Against Samford After 13-1 Sunday Victory

Thatcher Hurd steals the show after an efficient showing, Tigers run-rule their opponent once again.

LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd fired five scoreless innings and third baseman Tommy White launched a grand slam Sunday to lead the Tigers to a series sweep against Samford with a 13-1 victory inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU moves to 15-1 on the season and its winning streak reaches double-digits, while the Bulldogs fall to 6-9 on the year.

Before traveling to Bryan-College Station for the beginning of SEC play, LSU hosts UNO Tuesday in an in-state midweek matchup. The contest is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch and can be viewed on SEC Network+. The game can also be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Hurd (2-0) picked up his second win of the season after tossing 5.0 innings and allowing no hits while punching out seven Bulldogs. Right-hander Gavin Guidry and left-hander Riley Cooper came on in relief for Hurd, tossing the final two innings while allowing one run on no hits, collectively.

Samford starter Will Lynch (0-2) was charged with the loss, tossing 4.0 innings and allowing four runs on three hits.

LSU opened the scoring in the third after two scoreless innings from both squads. Centerfielder Dylan Crews smoked his fifth home run of the season over the right-centerfield wall and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. The length of his current hitting streak marks the longest of his collegiate career. His previous best was 13 straight games with a hit during his freshman campaign.

Crews broke open the scoring after right-fielder Paxton Kling hit a single through the left side. LSU led Samford 2-0 after three.

Kling posted an impressive 3-for-5 line, knocking in three runs and accounting for three runs himself.

The Tigers increased the lead in the fifth, which started with a hit-by-pitch from second baseman Gavin Dugas, a single from Kling, and another HBP from first baseman Tre’ Morgan. Crews headed to the plate with the bases loaded and drew a walk after a passed ball made the score 3-0.

White’s groundball to shortstop allowed Kling to score from third. The margin after five innings was 4-0.

The Bulldogs scratched one across in the top of the sixth to close the gap to 4-1.

White blasted the game wide open in the seventh when he smoked a ball over the wall in right-center field. White’s only hit on the day netted him four RBI. The last time an LSU Tiger launched a grand slam was last season when Brayden Jobert did so against Vanderbilt.

LSU added five runs to close out the nine-run seventh, including Kling’s walk-off three-run dinger to account for the final margin. The 13-1 run-rule win is the Tigers’ third straight and seventh overall this season.

LSU Press Release