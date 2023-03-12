Trae Young And Marcus Smart Had Heated Scuffle During Celtics vs. Hawks Game

Trae Young and Marcus Smart starred in a heated altercation during the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Two players with similar reputations around the league clashed on Saturday night, as Trae Young and Marcus Smart had some sort of a wrestling match after they got entangled.

Neither would let go and Smart made a move that infuriated Young, who wanted all the smoke from the Boston Celtics' point guard.

These two have been controversial players due to their personalities on the court. While Smart has been heavily criticized for being a flopper and somebody who's always trying to deceive referees and rivals, Young has become one of the villains of the league due to his trolling against other teams.

Nobody expected these two to clash, but it happened and even though it was a short 'fight,' it looked pretty intense. After Smart body slammed Trae to the floor, the Atlanta Hawks superstar quickly stood up, trying to get a piece of his Boston Celtics counterpart.

Trae Young Trolled Zach Collins For His Altercation With Michael Porter Jr. Before Clashing With Marcus Smart

They say life comes at you fast, as Trae was trolling Zach Collins following a wild altercation between the San Antonio Spurs big man and Michael Porter Jr. , mocking Collins for his reaction after being dunked on.

Hours later, Trae found himself in a similar position, wrestling Smart, who relatively easily took him down. Following the incident, Smart was ejected from the game and Young received a technical foul. The Hawks star reacted to the incident, saying some interesting comments about it.

“I’m not gonna Fred VanVleet these people,” Young said, referring to the referees. “I’m just going to keep it there.”

In the end, the Celtics got the win, beating the Hawks 134-125 with Young scoring 35 points on the C's. Smart finished the game with 11 points while Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points for the winners. The NBA has seen many fights over the season, and things will get tenser as the playoffs get closer.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.