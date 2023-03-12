Blockbuster Dolphins, Rams Trade Compensation Revealed, per Reports

Jalen Ramsey, one of the premier cornerbacks of this generation, is now a Miami Dolphin . And Ramsey's acquisition didn't cost GM Chris Grier as much as you may have guessed.

In exchange for Ramsey, the Dolphins sent the Los Angeles Rams a third-round pick of this coming NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long.

Yes, the Rams cleared quite a bit of cap space by getting Ramsey off their books. However, the trade still had fans and pundits asking: That's all it cost to trade for Jalen Ramsey?

"How badly did the Rams need to clear cap space?", asked Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

"They received a third rounder and TE Hunter Long in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey, who can play outside, slot, blitz and is one of the most physical tackling and run-support corners in the NFL."

The Dolphins are taking on quite a bit of money in this trade, as Ramsey is owed $17 million this coming season, as well as a combined $30 million in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

But despite his decorated career to this point- which includes six Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring- Ramsey is still just 28 years old.

And Miami was prepared for a move of this significance, cutting Byron Jones last week and freeing up more than $13 million of cap space.

All told, it's a terrific deal for the Dolphins and one that will have Rams fans scratching their heads.