Baton Rouge, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LSU coach Will Wade lands new coach job

By Grey Papke,

4 days ago
Feb 26, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Former LSU coach Will Wade has resurfaced in a new job a year after being fired by the Tigers amid various allegations of NCAA rules violations.

Wade will become the new head coach at McNeese State, the school confirmed Sunday. The hire comes despite the fact that Wade is still under NCAA investigation, and may still face some sort of suspension.

Wade was accused of five Level I NCAA violations as LSU coach, much of it linked to funneling money to players . The allegations were serious enough that LSU chose to fire Wade despite guiding the team to a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance last year.

For a school like McNeese State, hiring Wade is probably worth the risk. He has been consistently successful as a coach with his career record of 196-96, and it is not often a small school will be able to land a coach with that sort of resume.

