Dante Moore, Jackson Arnold, and More True Freshmen QBs Who Will Play in 2023

Looking at which first year signal callers will see the field this fall

1. Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

I'm a little higher on Arnold than most and think he has a chance to be competitive right away in Norman. So even though it'll still be Dillon Gabriel to start the season, if he struggles at all, don't be surprised when the five-star is taking meaningful snaps. And Gabriel does have an injury history.

Denton-Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) won the Elite 11 quarterback camp in Redondo Beach, California. Arnold is an Oklahoma commit. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Dante Moore, UCLA

I've said before that I think Collin Schlee will be the opening-day starter for the Bruins, but that doesn't mean we won't see Moore. He's too talented to keep off the field completely, and it wouldn't surprise me one bit to see Chip Kelly create special packages for him and perhaps take over the reins by midseason.

Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to teammates after 28-23 win over Detroit Cass Tech at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Jaden Rashada, Arizona State

Perhaps the most whirlwind recruitment of the entire 2023 cycle, Rashada finally ended up at Arizona State with new head coach Kenny Dillingham . His competition is Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne , who, while not spectacular, is more than serviceable. Rashada has huge upside and could be a big spark if the Sun Devils struggle out of the gates.

Florida Gators offensive coordinator Rob Sale hugs Florida Gators recruit Jaden Rashada after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. © Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Gabarri Johnson, Missouri

The Tigers' QB room seems to have been in a constant state of flux over the past few seasons. So despite the fact that Eli Drinkwitz brought in Miami transfer Jake Garcia , QB1 in Columbia is wide open. Johnson offers a more dynamic skill set with his legs than either Garcia or Brady Cook , the third player in the mix, and if the Tigers' OL struggles, he'll be able to make more plays out of structure.

5. JJ Kohl, Iowa State

Hunter Dekkers was fine overall in his first season as the starter in Ames. But the high four-star Kohl offers an upside with his size and mobility that Dekkers does not. The Cyclones will need a new spark in their offense after a down year overall in 2022, and Kohl can provide just that.