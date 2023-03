The family of a local businessman, who is missing, made a new plea to help find him and his business partner .

On Friday, Jason Salter’s family celebrated his 40th birthday with a balloon release in front of their t-shirt business in College Park.

Salter and his business partner, Kenny Guerra disappeared earlier this month , and have not been seen since.

The family asked the public to wear red, to show love to Salter with his favorite color.

“We will remain hopeful and will keep looking. We will continue to walk the streets and keep asking the questions and continue to partner wIth the police department,” Laquisha Milner, Salter’s cousin said.

East Point police told Channel 2 Action News that it is a widespread search spanning several jurisdictions between East Point, Hapeville, and the city of South Fulton.

Guerra’s girlfriend told Channel 2 Action News that he left home around 5 p.m. that Saturday. His abandoned BMW was found parked at the Reserve at Birch Creek Apartments in southwest Atlanta.

Salter’s car was found abandoned at the family dollar on Delowe Drive in East Point.

Their family said the two were inseparable and they believe the men were meeting someone before they disappeared.

