Missouri police confirm body found Friday was missing 13-year-old Jayden Robker

Police in Missouri confirmed on Sunday that a body found in a Kansas City suburb two days earlier was 13-year-old Jayden Michael Robker, authorities said.

In a news release, the Gladstone Police Department said that the boy’s body was found in a pond about a mile from his residence.

Police waited 48 hours before officially confirming the boy’s identity, family members said on Friday that the description of the body found matched Robker’s description, WDAF-TV and The Kansas City Star reported.

Robken had been missing since Feb. 2 at Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City, the Star reported. Family members said the teen came home from school, grabbed his electric skateboard and left.

The teen was last seen on surveillance camera at the QuikTrip convenience store on Feb. 2, KMBC-TV reported.

According to the Gladstone Police Department , preliminary autopsy results indicated there was no obvious evidence of foul play. Police departments in Gladstone and Kansas City continue to investigate.

“This isn’t the outcome we were really hoping for. We were hoping we’d find some answers, but not these ones,” the boy’s uncle, Derek Robker, told WDAF on Friday.

“The officers of both agencies extend their deepest sympathies to Jayden’s family,” Gladstone Police Capt. Karl Burris said in the department’s news release .