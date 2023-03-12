Angels News: Writer Thinks Recently Signed Infielder Could Be a Bust in 2023

One writer is skeptical about this new addition working out.

Brandon Drury truly has traversed around the MLB, playing for six different teams across the past nine seasons (not including the upcoming 2023 season).

His longest stint was with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he made his major league debut in 2015 before heading to New York after the 2017 season. He then spent some time with the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres, before finally coming here to Los Angeles.

Last season, after being traded to San Diego, he posted a .238 AVG with 8 homers, seemingly struggling when he left Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. That's why, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report thinks the 30-year-old utility man isn't going to have a good year in 2023.

"Prior to last season, Drury had a career bWAR of negative-0.6. But after a great four-month run in Cincinnati and a not-terrible two-month stint in San Diego, the utility journeyman got a two-year, $17 million contract from the Angels. If he comes close to repeating his 2022 production, it’ll be worth every penny. If he reverts to 2015-21 form, though, it becomes that much harder to finally get Shohei Ohtani to the postseason."

The Angels haven't had a winning season since 2015 and haven't made the postseason since 2014.

Additionally, they've only made the playoffs 10 times in their 62 total seasons, and have only made it to the World Series once in 2002, where they would go on to win it against the San Francisco Giants.

They had a good offseason this year , and seemed to bring in the right pieces to turn this team into a true contender . However, they need the new guys to live up to their contracts, and hopefully that starts with Drury proving Miller wrong, and having a good season.