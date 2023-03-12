Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU wins A-10 Championship 68-56, earn NCAA Tournament bid

By Will Gonzalez,

4 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams Men’s Basketball team are Atlantic 10 Conference champions with a win against the Dayton Flyers in the conference final, 68-56.

Down 30-36 going into halftime, the Rams made a dramatic comeback in the second half, outscoring the Flyers 38-20 and putting themselves comfortably in the drivers seat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftLfa_0lGQ9jTV00
    Virginia Commonwealth’s Jalen DeLoach, right, celebrates with Jayden Nunn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. Virginia Commonwealth won 90-78. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsAzR_0lGQ9jTV00
    Virginia Commonwealth’s Jayden Nunn (23) shoots over Dayton’s Mike Sharavjamts (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWPIJ_0lGQ9jTV00
    Virginia Commonwealth’s Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) drives past Dayton’s Zimi Nwokeji (12) and DaRon Holmes II (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1d8X_0lGQ9jTV00
    Virginia Commonwealth’s Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II (15) as Mike Sharavjamts (55) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkyp0_0lGQ9jTV00
    Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnCBV_0lGQ9jTV00
    Virginia Commonwealth celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. Virginia Commonwealth won 68-56. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
VCU’s Baldwin named A-10 Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year

The Rams were led by point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin and his 16 points and seven assists. Forward Jalen DeLoach led the team in rebounds with 10, and also recorded 13 points, three assists and two blocks. Forward Jamir Watkins scored 13 and recorded one block and one assist.

Dayton forward Daron Holmes II led the Flyers in points, rebounds and blocks with 28, 16 and five respectively. Forward Mustapha Amzil recorded 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Rams ended the regular season with the best record in the A-10, earning themselves the No. 1 seed and a double-bye heading into the conference tournament in Brooklyn. The Rams defeated the 8-seed Davidson and 4-seed Saint Louis on their way to the final game against 2-seed Dayton.

With the win the Rams have earned an automatic bid in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 14.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Packing the pep as VCU rams prepare for NCAA tournament
Richmond, VA7 hours ago
VCU Rams feel motivated as they leave for NCAA tournament in New York
Richmond, VA1 day ago
VCU Rams leaving for New York today ahead of Friday’s game
Richmond, VA1 day ago
VCU Men’s Basketball team prepares to bring their fire to the 2023 NCAA Tournament
Richmond, VA2 days ago
NCAA TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Rams look to keep momentum going against 5-seed Saint Mary’s
Richmond, VA3 days ago
How to watch VCU vs. Saint Mary’s on TV or in person
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Two Richmond-area high schools take home 2nd consecutive state championships in basketball
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Full Interview: Radford Bobcats head boys basketball coach Rick Cormany calls for change in structure
Radford, VA2 days ago
Gunshot detection technology use expands in Richmond
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Teams vying for Richmond’s City Center project down to final four
Richmond, VA2 days ago
‘I think it’s interesting and cool’: VCU student reacts to gunfire detection technology
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond leaders gather for COVID-19 Remembrance Day
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck cruises into Richmond area for 2023
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond city attorney retires after DWI charge
Richmond, VA12 hours ago
Public can weigh in on Virginia’s new proposed history standards
Williamsburg, VA3 days ago
Police: 76-year-old man with dementia missing out of NC found in Virginia
Southern Shores, NC1 day ago
Linwood Holton Elementary principal out amid teacher exodus, claims of racism
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
Tyson will shutter Glen Allen plant employing 692 workers
Glen Allen, VA3 days ago
Tyson Foods plant in Glen Allen closing in May
Glen Allen, VA2 days ago
Cinderella Dreams grants local high school teens’ wishes one prom dress at a time
Richmond, VA15 hours ago
Leadership shakeup at Richmond Police: High-level officers resign months after former chief
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Local artists make ‘hellbender’ works for 2023 Restore the Wild competition
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Crash on I-95 North clear in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
‘Ghost kitchen’ ChefSuite opens its doors in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Octopus coming to Maymont nature center in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy