VCU wins A-10 Championship 68-56, earn NCAA Tournament bid

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams Men’s Basketball team are Atlantic 10 Conference champions with a win against the Dayton Flyers in the conference final, 68-56.

Down 30-36 going into halftime, the Rams made a dramatic comeback in the second half, outscoring the Flyers 38-20 and putting themselves comfortably in the drivers seat.

Virginia Commonwealth’s Jalen DeLoach, right, celebrates with Jayden Nunn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. Virginia Commonwealth won 90-78. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Virginia Commonwealth’s Jayden Nunn (23) shoots over Dayton’s Mike Sharavjamts (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Virginia Commonwealth’s Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) drives past Dayton’s Zimi Nwokeji (12) and DaRon Holmes II (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Virginia Commonwealth’s Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II (15) as Mike Sharavjamts (55) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Virginia Commonwealth celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. Virginia Commonwealth won 68-56. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Rams were led by point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin and his 16 points and seven assists. Forward Jalen DeLoach led the team in rebounds with 10, and also recorded 13 points, three assists and two blocks. Forward Jamir Watkins scored 13 and recorded one block and one assist.

Dayton forward Daron Holmes II led the Flyers in points, rebounds and blocks with 28, 16 and five respectively. Forward Mustapha Amzil recorded 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Rams ended the regular season with the best record in the A-10, earning themselves the No. 1 seed and a double-bye heading into the conference tournament in Brooklyn. The Rams defeated the 8-seed Davidson and 4-seed Saint Louis on their way to the final game against 2-seed Dayton.

With the win the Rams have earned an automatic bid in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.