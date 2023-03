The Penn State men’s basketball team is playing in its first Big Ten Tournament Championship game since 2011 — and second in program history — after tight wins against Illinois , Northwestern and Indiana . The 10th-seeded Nittany Lions face No. 1 seed Purdue in the tournament final at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The day’s drama won’t end when the game does. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on CBS soon after the Big Ten Tournament wraps up.

Follow along here for updates from Chicago by CDT men’s basketball beat reporter @JonSauber and others.