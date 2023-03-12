Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Kid’s arm gets stuck in game machine at bowling alley

By Deja Studdard,

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A kid’s arm was stuck in a prize vending machine Saturday at Western Bowl on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the boy attempting to retrieve the stuck toy. Relieving the child required minor extrication work from the members of Station 82.

The child was freed from the machine and subsequently checked by Emergency Medical Services.

Brownsburg Fire Department pioneering app to support firefighters

He was returned to his parents unharmed.

